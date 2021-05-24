Home

Business

Consumer watchdog ramps up monitoring

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 12:00 pm

The Consumer Council is taking proactive steps to ensure consumers do not fall victim to shoddy deals this festive season.

Council CEO, Seema Shandil, says they are liaising with relevant stakeholders to monitor businesses across the country, and identify illegal practices.

“A dedicated team is already going into supermarkets and other businesses for spot-checks which will continue during this festive season.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel, says members have been advised to make the best of the increase in consumer spending, but not take advantage of customers.


[Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel]

“We are encouraging all our members to give good customer service, good value for money because we have to retain the customers because that is very important at this moment.”

Suva City is starting to fill up as Christmas draws closer, and the new school year looms around the corner.

