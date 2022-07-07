Consumer participation important: Shandil

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is encouraging customers to make submissions regarding the proposed taxi fare increase.

This as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission started accepting submissions after the taxi industry proposed a fare increase because of the increase in prices of fuel, spare parts, repair and maintenance as well as wages.

Council’s Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says they have already made a submission to FCCC and will be making a second submission on the proposed fare increase in the interest of Fijian consumers.

She says it is important for individual consumers to share what their views are and how the proposed increase will have implications for them.

Shandil says by making submissions, consumers will ensure that their views are taken into account before a decision is made by the FCCC and also enables them to participate in the decision-making process.