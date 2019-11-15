Home

Construction sector ready to bounce back

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 24, 2020 6:35 am
The tax changes announced in the 2020/2021 National Budget will stimulate economic growth and bring back confidence in the sectors. [File Photo]

The tax changes announced in the 2020/2021 National Budget will stimulate economic growth and bring back confidence in the sectors.

The Construction Industry Council believes the budget to some extend will create activities in the industry to ensure Fijians remain employed.

Council Chief Executive Vijay Naidu says recently alot of people were laid off however the sector is now ready to bounce back.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the budget announcement, I think there is a lot of scope for businesses within the sector to start hiring people and to relook and rethink in a better fashion to start doing business, employing people and to doing construction activity.”

A Building Permits Evaluation Committee has been set up to ensure all applications are processed within 60 days from the date of submission.

Naidu says this will ensure the projects are handled timely and efficiently.

Council President Gordon Jenkins says the new budget will provide the much-needed boost for the sector.

“But it will help and certainly give a boost to the workforce in the construction industry and I think the budget is more of a social thing for people at least they have got some money to put food on the table.”

Meanwhile, any company that build buildings for government use will be exempt from paying duty on all raw materials, machinery and equipment necessary for construction.

Once that building is complete, the rent paid by the government to the landlord would be tax-exempt – earning them tax-free returns on their investment for the period of government’s tenancy.

