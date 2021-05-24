Home

Business

Construction of new Levuka market to start early next year

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 4:33 pm

The construction of the new Levuka market is expected to commence early next year.

Levuka Town Council Chief Executive, Josese Rakuita says the Ministry for Local Government has been pushing for this infrastructure development adding that the new market site has been identified.

He adds the new market will be designed in a manner that will maintain the authenticity of the old capital of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Hopefully, by January we should be kick-starting with the work but we might have the groundbreaking sooner or it will depend on the Honorable Minister who is going to give the final say.”

Rakuita earlier highlighted that new accommodation centres will also be built to accommodate market vendors from islands within the Lomaiviti Group.

Vendors are currently using make-shift tents along the beachfront.

