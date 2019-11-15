Construction of Grace Field Service Station timely for economy

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says of all the towns and cities in Fiji, nowhere do you feel the crunch of the pandemic like in Nadi.

Speaking during the opening of the Grace Field Service Station in Nawaicoba, Nadi today Bainimarama says while Nadi is the hub of Fijian tourism, employing tens of thousands of Fijians, this has been crippled by COVID-19.

However, Bainimarama says the opening of the Grace Road project is timely as it injects $10m into the economy.

The Prime Minister also says the construction of the complex supports around 40 new jobs.

Bainimarama says with doors already opened, it’s already providing steady employment to a few.

He says the complex is more than a physical structure, today it stands as a mighty sign of confidence in this division’s future and confidence that this local economy will not only roar back to life but come back stronger than ever.

According to Bainimarama, they will look to their partners in the private sector to help write the story of Fiji’s economic recovery.

Bainimarama adds that even with an economic crisis like COVID-19, there is no excuse for complacency.