Construction Industry seeing a downturn due to COVID-19

The Construction Industry Council says they are already experiencing a downturn due to COVID-19.

Council President Gordon Jenkins is anticipating the effects of COVID-19 on the industry to become more severe in the coming months, which will see some projects being delayed while others will become stagnant.

Jenkins says some of the raw materials are running out and this will affect the industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“This downturn, this slowdown is going to impact the industry for up to a year or more, who knows it’s going to be a slow start after this if it closes down completely but at the moment it is functioning alright but ultimately it may close down, but to get it all functioning again won’t be an easy task.”

Jenkins says construction companies will make adjustments due to COVID-19 which will include the laying off of staff if the need arises.

Over 200 construction companies are part of the Construction Industry Council.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19