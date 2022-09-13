Consignment of goods intercepted by FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service officers have intercepted yet another consignment of goods countering attempts of customs duty fraud.

While reviewing the import documents, FRCS Officers found anomalies indicating undeclared goods and upon physical inspection, two cartons of cigarettes and several highly dutiable undeclared goods were discovered.

Undeclared goods included new tyres, couch, sports equipment, food items, printer, vehicle accessories, cosmetics and electrical goods.

Article continues after advertisement

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says the Service promoted voluntary compliance and trusted the importers and customs agents to accurately report the type, value, and country of origin for the merchandise they bring into the country or which the right amount of duty must be paid.

However, Dixon says FRCS will not condone customs fraud as this deprives the Fijian Government of revenue through customs duties and taxes.

Customs agents and brokers have been reminded to accurately declare all import items on the invoices as an incorrect declaration can be liable to penalties and imposition of further stringent measures.

Last year alone, FRCS either intercepted, detained or seized more than 1,330 different goods at the border.