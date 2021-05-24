Consider alternative markets says Batiweti

Local importers should consider alternative markets as the Russia-Ukraine Crisis may affect supply chains for import products.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says while the crisis may not affect Fiji directly, it, however, will ultimately affect the economy.

Batiweti says the Russia-Ukraine conflict will not only put pressure on the prices of certain items but will also affect Fiji’s ability to access goods and services.

“These problems that is happening in the bigger part of the world I think we all should work together and come up with a solution so that we are not dependent and not at the mercy of this person who decides to invade each other because ultimately we get affected.”

Russia and Ukraine together produce nearly a quarter of the world’s wheat while Russia is one of the world’s largest oil producers.

He says local businesses are advised to seriously consider alternative products.

“We need to now look at some substitute in terms of flour, oil is a work in progress long term goal and that is something that everyone should work together towards finding a solution.”

Batiweti says Fiji should deepen trade with Australia and New Zealand and continue trading closer to home rather than be at the mercy of faraway countries.