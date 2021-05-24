Connecting NZ businesses with opportunities in Fiji

There is a growing interest from New Zealand companies for Fiji’s outsourcing services and tapping into the skilled expertise in our workforce.

New Zealand-Fiji Trade Commissioner David Dewar says he is trying to connect New Zealand businesses with opportunities and partners on the ground in Fiji.

He adds that the opening of their border next month will allow New Zealand based businesses to explore various opportunities in Fiji.

“To support their operations back in New Zealand and it’s actually to help them grow internationally in other markets as well. Fiji has a huge amount to offer there.”

The New Zealand – Fiji Trade Commissioner is optimistic that relations between the two countries will be further strengthened when the Kiwi market is fully open.

Two-way trade between the two countries was valued at $1.1b pre-COVID and has dropped to $550m.