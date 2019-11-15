Conditions of supermarkets a concern

A task force is expected to be established soon to tackle the issue of putrid meat and the filthy state of some supermarkets in the country.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says concerns have been raised by some members of the public.

“The stenchy smell of the meat area and also the fruits and vegetables which are kind of rotting and the state of the supermarket is itself deteriorating so there is a need to moving forward to see how improvement can be brought about.”

The task force is expected to include municipal councils and the Ministry of Health.