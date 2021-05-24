Home

Concerns over non-performing loans

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 17, 2021 12:55 pm

There are underlying concerns about the increasing trend in non-performing loans.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its Financial Stability Review states unpaid loans will increase further once repayment relief programmes by commercial banks come to an end.

It says borrowers affected by the pandemic will face increasing difficulties servicing their debt obligations and the banking industry’s non-performing loans have increased markedly in 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

This has been noted for commercial banks and licensed credit institutions, as more borrowers have been unable to service their debt.

Risks are being managed by the increasing levels of provisioning where banks put aside repayments to cover for any possible losses from defaulted loans. However, this has had a negative impact on the industry’s earnings.

The RBF has increased its monitoring of the Fiji National Provident Fund, ANZ, BSP and Westpac Bank with capital and liquidity positions continuing to report positive and stable performances.

Uncertainty continues to surround current economic conditions coupled with subdued growth, which pose short to medium-term threats.

RBF has also held bilateral meetings with heads of commercial banks, licensed credit institutions, the FDB and the FNPF along with asset quality onsite reviews over the last ten months.

