Compliance period extended to April this year

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has noted that many Fijians above the zero income tax threshold are yet to become compliant.

Chief Executive, Visvanath Das says the FRCS wants to bring these people into pool of taxpayers so they can pay their dues on time.

Das also said that some sectors such as medicine and law have shown improvement in tax declarations, indicating that the Vat Monitoring System is progressing well.

“It is very pleasing because that means people are becoming compliant and we are tackling the black economy gradually, so the third phase of it is now extended to April”.

2020 and we are happy to see that people are onboarding gradually.”

The CEO says they won’t let people get away with avoiding their obligations and riding on others who pay taxes on time.