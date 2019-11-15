Home

TC YASA
Business

Compliance framework to ensure business compliance

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 22, 2020 6:22 am
[Source: Supplied]

In an effort to ensure businesses operate in a fair manner on a competitive level, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has begun its pilot project for voluntary compliance framework.

The project which is in its second phase is a collaboration with Kalabo Investments trading and Shop N Save Supermarket.

The voluntary compliance signing was for the Supermarket branches in Sigatoka and Labasa.

Shop N Save Director, Nisheel Kisun says they strive to adhere to the standards and regulations of the supermarket industry.

