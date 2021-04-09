Complex to create 250 jobs

The $12m investment by Charan Jeath Singh Group of Companies in Nakasi will create 250 jobs.

Work on the shopping complex will begin by the end of next month.

The three-story complex will have a supermarket on the ground floor that will be run by CJ Supermarket, the second floor will have a food court and the third floor will have 20 office spaces.

Singh says this will be their third supermarket and they are ready for the competition.

“People of course want cheaper goods and prices should be competitive. But I think the other side is that customers look at the environment now. The environment has to be clean and the most important thing is the service. When people give money, they expect good service. So with all that combination, I think we will be quite comfortable to run there as well.”

Singh says they’ve decided to invest in Nakasi as the population size is increasing and the area is developing fast.