Complaints over apartments in residential lots

Some residents are raising concerns with the Local Government Ministry in regard to apartments being built on residential lots.

Minister Premila Kumar has confirmed receiving complaints but says one has to understand there is a scarcity of land in urban areas.

Kumar stressed that due to urbanization the demand for housing has increased, however, they are giving approvals for apartments depending on the type of land and zoning.

“Residential A is simply your single house with servant’s quarters and residential B you can have your units and then it goes on to residential C so based on the land category or zoning that’s how the approval is given.”

Kumar adds the demand for affordable housing is increasing due to urbanization.

“The public needs to understand that with urbanization –when people are moving into the city, the cities and towns grow. It cannot be the same as it was 30 or 40 years ago. The whole landscape changes and we need to be geared to accept that change.”

The Local government ministry has stressed the government will continue providing affordable homes for low and middle-income families.