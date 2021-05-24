Companies are making a big push to help Ukrainian refugees get jobs

The practical, financial and emotional difficulties of being a refugee are unfathomable.

But for the millions of people who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded, one obstacle may be somewhat easier to tackle in the coming months: Making a living.

Businesses and organizations from all over are creating free online jobs boards, and other hiring and training resources, to connect displaced Ukrainians seeking work with employers looking to hire them.

Article continues after advertisement

And for the first time, European Union states have all agreed to offer temporary protection status to Ukrainian refugees, which means they can live, study and work in those countries without the red tape and long processing times refugees normally face.

Relative to other refugee crises, this kind of rapid jobs support is unprecedented, said Stefan Lehmeier, the Europe Programs Deputy Regional Director for the International Rescue Committee. “[Ukrainian refugees] don’t have to jump through as many hoops.”