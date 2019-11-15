Commercial production at Lautoka mill to commence this week

The three sugar mills in the country have crushed a total of 266,194 tonnes of cane as of 20th July.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says this is an increase of 30 percent compared to the 204,920 tonnes crushed for the same period last year.

FSC says the mill performance continues to show an upward trend, with operating time efficiency 28 percent higher than last year and average weekly mill stoppages 36 percent lower.

The Lautoka Mill has been crushing for two weeks and is settling well crushing 20,711 tonnes of cane so far.

FSC says cane supply is adequate from both manual and mechanical harvesting gangs, despite some disruption over the past weekend due to heavy rainfall in Lautoka.

The commercial sugar production will commence at Lautoka this week.

The Rarawai Mill has now been crushing for four weeks and has processed 97,294 tonnes of cane.

The mill operated on Sunday to cater for increased mechanical harvester supply and crushed 4,500 tonnes.

The Labasa Mill is also performing well, having crushed 148,189 tonnes of cane in six weeks of operation.

The FSC says the cane supply has been strong and mill stoppages low, resulting in smooth operations.