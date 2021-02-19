Colour coded number plates soon roll-out in the Central Division

The installation of colour coded number plates for Taxis in the Central and Eastern Divisions have been delayed for over five-months.

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson, says this is a strategy to help Fijians track taxi’s that supposed to be legally operating in their area.

Simpson adds almost every Taxi operator in the greater Nadi and Lautoka areas have color coded number plates.

“We have almost completed Nadi and Lautoka. We will then move down to the Central and Eastern Divisions and you’ll start to see orange colour plates at the Central and Eastern.”

He also highlighted the taxi operators in the Central and Eastern Divisions must expect delays, as various processes have to be followed and wait for every renewal of the road worthiness which may take up a year.

Simpson has also expressed his disappointment with how some drivers and passengers are being irresponsible while on our roads.