Colonial Pipeline boss confirms $4.4m ransom payment

| @BBCWorld
May 20, 2021 10:41 am
[Source: BBC]

Colonial Pipeline has confirmed it paid a $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to the cyber-criminal gang responsible for taking the US fuel pipeline offline.

Its boss told the Wall Street Journal he authorised the payment on 7 May because of uncertainty over how long the shutdown would continue.

The 5,500-mile (8,900-km) pipeline carries 2.5 million barrels a day.

According to the firm, it carries 45% of the East Coast’s supply of diesel, petrol and jet fuel.

Chief Executive, Mr Blount told the newspaper that the firm decided to pay the ransom after discussions with experts who had previously dealt with DarkSide, the criminal organisation behind the attack.

The US government has recommended in the past that companies do not pay criminals over ransomware attacks, in case they invite further hacks in the future.

Colonial Pipeline took itself offline on Friday 7 May after the cyber-attack.

In return for the Bitcoin payment, the company received a decryption tool so it could unlock the systems compromised by the hackers – although that was not enough to restart systems immediately, according to the newspaper.

