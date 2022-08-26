Collaboration to strengthen process through digitalization

TLTB Chief Executive Tevita Kuruvakadua [left] with FDB Chief Executive Saud Minam [Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Development Bank has inked a partnership with the iTaukei Land Trust Board to enhance its customer service delivery, particularly in obtaining clearance for mortgage and consent to the transfer of native leases.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two organizations is a step forward in implementing an effective framework to share information and data concerning mortgages and other dealings over those leases of iTaukei land issued by TLTB.

An online platform will be established for the purpose of sharing information between the two organizations including but not limited to searching leases, breach status, and updating mortgage clearance details.

FDB Chief Executive, Saud Minam says this arrangement will eliminate the process of customers visiting TLTB to obtain the necessary approvals before being able to submit their loan applications at the Bank.

He says the online platform will ease doing business and that digitization of such business processes creates a higher level of efficiency and transparency.



In addition, Minam says the digital process will speed up the whole process of obtaining consent for transfers and clearance for mortgages required from TLTB.

TLTB Chief Executive, Tevita Kuruvakadua says their main objective is for the provision of ease of doing business in the implementation of important statutory requirements through available digital platforms which are less costly and effective to both agencies.

Kuruvakadua says TLTB facilitates accessibility of itaukei lands through issuing of leases and licenses, and FDB provides accessibility to capital for tenants enabling developments on itaukei lands, which adds value to iTaukei land and promotes sustainable economic development, security, and growth.