TC YASA
Business

Colgate Palmolive steps in to assist

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 23, 2020 12:44 pm

Colgate Palmolive has today given its support to the Fiji Red Cross, donating $25,000 worth of products to assist those affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

These includes oral and personal hygiene products consisting of Colgate toothpaste, toothbrushes and Protex Soap.

Colgate Palmolive General Manager, Hiten Lal, says they empathize with those affected by the cyclone, and are hopeful that the donation combined with other reinforcement efforts will provide some form of relief and aid to Fiji’s road to recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

The company as well as part of the company’s community hand-washing programme, “Clean Hands, Good Health”, Lal is reminding Fijians to continue to exercise good hygiene practices.

