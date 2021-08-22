Colgate Palmolive Fiji donates 50,000 oral care hygiene kits

In its efforts to promote brushing and oral care ads as part of their Oral Health Month (OHM) campaign, Colgate Palmolive Fiji has donated 50,000 oral care hygiene kits to the Sai Prema Foundation.

Spanning between August and September, Oral Health Month is organized every year with an objective to spread oral health and hygiene awareness throughout the country.

Colgate Palmolive says this year, with the participation of trusted partners like Sai Prema Foundation, the initiative aims to reach out to 50,000 households across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

General Manager of Colgate-Palmolive Fiji, Hiten Lal says due to the pandemic and the safety protocols they found newer ways to reach out to the vulnerable communities at large through donation initiatives.

“We are very pleased to partner with Sai Prema despite this pandemic. Through such trusted partners we are able to reach out to people of Fiji who are in need. We share the same vision with the foundation with the focus to support the people in making that journey towards better oral health and hygiene. In our efforts to keep Fiji smiling, OHM along with our trusted partners Sai Prema Foundation aim to reach out to 50,000 people across the country. Through initiatives like Oral Health Month, we strive to impact the lives of our consumers in ways that matter, and continue to protect the beautiful smiles of this country.”

Sai Prema Foundation Director, Mr Sumeet Tappoo says they are delighted and grateful for the support received from Colgate-Palmolive Fiji.

“Sai Prema Foundation has helped thousands of families through this pandemic and now we are on the verge of announcing and embarking upon a significant 12-month initiative to assist the underprivileged and needy families across Fiji. This initiative will reach out to families with a number of items and these oral care hygiene kits from Colgate will be an important part of these packs to the families across Fiji. We are very grateful to Mr Hiten Lal, Ms Jyotika Devi and their entire team at Colgate for their donation of these 50,000 kits. It makes us happy because we will be able to assist many needy families and particularly children across Fiji and ensure that we maintain healthy oral hygiene as we ride through these testing times where movement is restricted and affordability is impacted.”