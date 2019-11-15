Coffee shop to donate Monday proceeds to Australia

Locally owned business, WETA Coffee-Fiji will be donating its proceeds to help Pacific neighbour, Australia in fighting bush fires that are ravaging most parts of their nation.

Director Weta Coffee Fiji Mue Bentley Fisher says they are committed to donating all their coffee sales today to help with the Australian firefighting efforts because they want to help a member of our Pacific family in need.

Fisher adds that they also saw this as a way that their customers and staff could contribute to this important cause in a meaningful way.

The bushfires have been scorching hectares of land across New South Wales since September.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that the devastating bushfires might go on for months.

18 people, including three firefighters, have died in the NSW bushfires since October.