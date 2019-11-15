Coffee lover opens café in flagstaff

A new coffee shop has opened in Suva enabling five Fijians to get employment during this trying times.

Owner of Sawaad Bistro, Berlinda Zaria Williams says her love for coffee-inspired her into venturing in this business.

Williams was a former employee at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and says her expertise in sales and marketing is a bonus to her success.

She says apart from her natural desire to start a coffee business she feels she can be a real drive in the market.

“I feel there is a lack in premium Coffee beans in terms of taste and I thought I wanted to do something that I could go back and give back to the community, not specifically only for them but for myself as well.”

Williams says she also gets her determination and drive from her six-year-old son.

“What we are doing is for his future and when he grows up where he takes that to another level will see when that time comes.”

The young entrepreneur encourages those who want to start a business not to be afraid to try as only then they will succeed.