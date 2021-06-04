Coconut Millers rebuilds after fire

Fiji Coconut Millers will now work to quickly rebuild their main copra drying shed after it was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

Chief Executive, John Deo says the fire occurred in the early hours of Saturday and started from one of the driers.

Speaking to FBC News, he says the mill was conducting 24-hour drying when it’s alleged the firewood overheated, causing the blaze.

Deo says the incident is a major setback as they won’t be able to buy coconuts from farmers.

The company has lost around four weeks supply of coconuts.

The total cost of damage is estimated at $200,000.