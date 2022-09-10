Coconut Farmers Award launched

[Source: Fijian Government]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has launched the first ever Coconut Farmers Award, an initiative by the Fiji Coconut Millers Limited.

Named after Ratu Wiliame himself, the ‘President’s Coconut Farmers Award’ was launched in Savusavu.

Ratu Wiliame says for many years coconut farmers have contributed so much to our nation’s economy yet no official recognition has been accorded to them.

“I welcome the Coconut Farmer’s Award as it will recognise the contributions of our coconut farmers as well as encourage others to potentially become coconut farmers.”



Fiji has around 10 million coconut trees scattered around in an area of approximately 65,000 hectares of land.

Ratu Wiliame says 70 percent of these coconut trees are in the Northern Division and has been the backbone of the division’s economy.

He adds, many of the Northern Divisions’ sons and daughters who are leaders in their respective professions started off in the copra sheds, or are children of copra farmers.



Amongst the several categories, the President’s Coconut Farmers Award will also include a Best Female Coconut Farmer Award.

Award applications and submissions close in November with the Awards to be given out in early December.