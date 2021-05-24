Coco-Cola increases use of recycled plastic bottles

Coca-Cola Oceania and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji are taking a new step towards sustainability.

The two companies have announced that plastic bottles smaller than one litre are now made from 100% recycled plastic to support sustainable packaging.

These are used in six brands of drinks sold locally.

CCEP Fiji General Manager Roger Hare confirms this is more than half the entire amount of plastic used by the companies.

“Now we are at the stage when where we use the collective material and are preform so all packages now are one litre below and are made from 100 percent recycle PTE, so that’s creating creative demand for that product”

Hare encourages everyone to recycle their plastic bottles so that they can be collected, processed and reused.

The company has plans to collect 40% of its footprint by 2030.