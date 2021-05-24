Coca-Cola to fully own Paradise Beverages

Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji has today bought 57,323 shares in Paradise Beverages from Platinum Insurance Limited.

This means it now owns 90.14% of the brewery.

The South Pacific Stock Exchange confirms that under Fiji’s Companies Act, Coca-Cola can now proceed with the compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares that it does not hold, to increase its ownership to 100%.

Article continues after advertisement

The price of acquisition will be $25.21 per share reflecting a premium of between 27% and 34% above the market valuation of Paradise Beverages.

The buyout will cost $25 million.

The SPX adds the brewery will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji which does not propose to make any material structural or people changes.

Paradise Beverages will be delisted from the South Pacific Stock Exchange at the end of the compulsory acquisition process.

Combined, the two companies contribute over $100 million annually into Fiji as tax revenue.