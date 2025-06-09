Coca-Cola partners with Homecoming 2025

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji has been announced as the official beverage partner for the Homecoming Music Festival 2025, set to take place in Nadi from the 5th to the 7th of September.

The three-day event is expected to draw over 60,000 people and will feature live music, food, and cultural activities. It will also include a special tribute to the late George “Fiji” Veikoso, who helped shape the festival’s vision and championed Pacific music.

Locally produced drinks such as Fiji Gold and TRIBE will be available throughout the festival grounds, alongside Coca-Cola’s international soft drink range. Rum Co. of Fiji products will be featured in select areas of the venue.



The Coca-Cola Food Fest will also be part of the event, offering a space for local food vendors and festivalgoers to gather and relax.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji’s Commercial Director, Ryan Mahoney, says the partnership is about supporting a celebration of culture and community.

“Homecoming is more than a music festival, it’s a time to come together and celebrate what makes the Pacific unique,” he said.

Homecoming Festival continues to grow in scale and is now seen as one of the biggest music and cultural gatherings in the region.

