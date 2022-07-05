Co-operatives support members through upskilling

[File Photo]

Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya says most, if not all, micro, small and medium enterprises have grown to a place where they compete with larger businesses.

Koya says the government will continue to work closely with cooperatives and MSME’s to improve production and quality.

He highlighted this in light of International Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day.

Koya says that post-COVID, MSMEs accounted for 90 percent of businesses, 60 to 70 percent of employment, and 50 percent of GDP worldwide.

”One way MSMEs have elevated themselves is through the co-operatives model. The co-operative business model is a people-centred enterprise that upholds the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity. These values have been key to its sustainability and truly build a better world.”

The Commerce Minister adds that the cooperative business model has been a beacon of hope to many budding group entrepreneurs during trying times.

”Since the pandemic, we’ve registered over 100 new co-operatives. In fact, we are proud to have a strong co-operative movement in Fiji that has been in existence for over 70 years and with over 400 operating co-operatives who hold $133 million worth of assets.”

Koya says co-operatives have collectively been able to support their members by contributing either financially or through upskilling.