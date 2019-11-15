Home

Close to 200 Cinema workers laid off

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
May 18, 2020 11:30 am
Damodar City Suva. [File Photo]

COVID-19 has brought nothing but bad news according to the Damodar Group of Companies CEO Div Damodar.

He says he has had to lay off 200 employees who were working for their company solely because of cinema closures.

Damodar says they remain in constant touch with their employees and an arrangement has been made with their workers.

The arrangement is that when and if cinemas become operational, all workers who have been laid off will be able to return to work as normal.

“We are such geared and in a position and I am very grateful to our General Manager Madhu Singh, if we have an announcement this afternoon or tomorrow, we can be operational”.

Damodar says the company has adhered to all the relevant labour laws when having to deal with staff terminations.

