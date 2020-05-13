Bred Bank opens $1m refurbished branch

Bred Bank invested almost a million dollars in re-designing its flagship branch at MHCC in Suva.

Chief executive Theirry Charras-Gilliot while re-opening the branch this morning said the initiative is in accordance with their new customer service strategy.

He adds the reorganization will also ensure customers maintain physical distancing as per the Government’s directive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have invested over $2m Fijian dollars in renovating our branches which is a testament of our confidence in the Fijian economy. During these challenging times presented by COVID-19, our investment came in timely to support our vendors keep their workers and the economy”.

The Chief executive says they are planning to establish new branches in other parts after the current pandemic passes.

The Bank currently employs 140 staff at its six branches located in the Western and Central Divisions.