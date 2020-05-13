Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Bred Bank opens $1m refurbished branch

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 22, 2020 6:23 am
Bred Bank invested almost a million dollar for re-designing its biggest flagship branch located at MHCC, Suva.

Bred Bank invested almost a million dollars in re-designing its flagship branch at MHCC in Suva.

Chief executive Theirry Charras-Gilliot while re-opening the branch this morning said the initiative is in accordance with their new customer service strategy.

He adds the reorganization will also ensure customers maintain physical distancing as per the Government’s directive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have invested over $2m Fijian dollars in renovating our branches which is a testament of our confidence in the Fijian economy. During these challenging times presented by COVID-19, our investment came in timely to support our vendors keep their workers and the economy”.

The Chief executive says they are planning to establish new branches in other parts after the current pandemic passes.

The Bank currently employs 140 staff at its six branches located in the Western and Central Divisions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.