Business

Clean source energy to save family financially in the long run

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 12:34 pm

A Cakaudrove family stands to save thousands of dollars over the next 15 years.

This is through the use of a clean source of energy that will cut their reliance on fossil fuel.

Amena Volavola and his family of Nakasa Village, Wailevu East Cakaudrove is the first in the Northern Division to install a system that turns food waste and animal manure into cooking gas and rich, organic liquid fertilizer.

Article continues after advertisement

Volavola says with their Home Biogas system, they will no longer need to travel for kilometres to buy gas or kerosene for cooking nor would they need to cut trees for firewood.

He says the family has already reduced the amount of food waste and other organic materials being sent to landfill.

“You feed this product with kitchen waster – dalo, cavassa waste etc and you will know what the outcome for your manure is. So, I recommend farmers even men to buy this for the women. The women will benefit from this. Women are always burned with cooking so, I recommend men and farmers to buy this.”

Furthermore, biogas systems produce a nutrient-rich liquid fertiliser for gardens or farms.

Pacific Grow, the company that makes and sells the Home Biogas says the system helps increase energy independence, builds resilience and saves money.

Business Consultant Fred Fuakilau says system has net zero greenhouse gas emission.

“You are capturing a lot of carbon emissions which contribute a lot to climate change and you know the big talk now is carbon emissions. This system can save you around 6 tonnes of carbon annually.”

The system produces four litres of gas for every four litres of food waste digested, allowing households to cook for two hours at high heat.

