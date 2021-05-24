City Council shifts to online payment

The rate paying process has been affected during this COVID-19 outbreak.

This was confirmed by the Special Administrator chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua.

However, Tikoduadua says the disruption does not affect the council’s ability to carry out the services for the ratepayers.

Isikeli Tikoduadua

He says technological advancements have allowed for direct payments.

“We have seen a slowdown. But we’ve been fortunate because a lot of ratepayers now are using technology on mPaisa and all the other direct payment instead of physically presenting themselves to the office”

Tikoduadua also stated that they have a team that is conducting cash payment at the Suva City Council.

