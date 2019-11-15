Home

Citing racial stereotype, PepsiCo drops Aunt Jemima; Uncle Ben's, Mrs. Butterworth's under review

Reuters
June 18, 2020 8:24 am
Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, dropping a mascot that has been criticized for a racist history.

PepsiCo Inc said on Wednesday it will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup.

This as dropping a mascot that has been criticized for a racist history, amid a national debate over racial inequality in the United States.

The logo of the more than 130-year-old brand features an African-American woman named after a character from 19th-century minstrel shows.

The offensive caricature is rooted in a stereotype of a friendly black woman working as a servant or nanny for a white family.

Following PepsiCo’s move, ConAgra Brands Inc (CAG.N) announced a full review of its Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, whose package is meant to evoke a “loving grandmother.” Rice brand Uncle Ben’s said it was also considering updating its brand, which features a white-haired African-American man named after a Texas rice farmer.

