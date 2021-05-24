Cinema revenue drops

Fiji’s cinema houses are seeing a drop in revenue due to COVID-19.

Now that the movie business has come to a halt, some of the big movie blockbusters will not be released in local cinemas.

Damodar Cinemas Spokesperson, Riddhi Damodar, says upcoming scheduled releases will not make a difference to our local cinemas.

Article continues after advertisement

“In terms of Fiji, we can’t do much about it because since we can’t open the cinemas, even if movies are releasing somewhere around the world, we cannot release it. So for us, currently any movie scheduled does not make any difference”

She says Damodar Cinemas has also laid off 90 percent of its staff due to a significant decline in cinema business.

However, upcoming movie blockbusters such as Fast and Furious 9 has attracted many in Charan Jeath’s cinemas in Labasa despite the cinema business struggle.