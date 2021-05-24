Home

Cinema drought over for Fijians

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 4:32 pm

Damodar cinemas opened its doors today after more than six months of closure with moviegoers lining up at Village 6 and at Damodar City.

Parents, children and adults made the best of cinemas re-opening.

Nanise Tabuakuro says this was a much-awaited opportunity for her children to re-watch their favourite movies on the big screen.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to watch in the big cinemas we don’t care if it’s a 6-month-old movie.”

Cinema Spokesperson, Div Damodar says that although they’re excited for the re-opening, strict COVID safe measures are in place.

“Yes it’s different now coming to the movies – our measures are very strict in coming to the movies you will need to be fully vaccinated- bring your vaccination card and ID’s.”

All patrons had to present their vaccination cards and a photo ID.

Police and teams from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission were present at the cinemas to ensure that COVID safe measures are followed.

