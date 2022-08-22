CIC gears up for annual conference

Gordon Jenkins

The Construction Industry Council is gearing up for its third annual conference, which will be held in the second week of next month.

President, Gordon Jenkins says they are slowly getting back to their feet under the new normal, as the pandemic disrupted a number of things.

He adds the annual conference is the first step in helping the sector move forward.

He adds a number of delegates have confirmed participation and the trade show is the highlight of the conference.

Jenkins says they have an array of speakers for the three-day conference.

“Construction industry in Fiji is not there yet. We are getting there, put it that way that is what it is probably all about as far as this conference is concerned. It is to get the momentum going, it is to make the people understand there is a construction industry and we want to get the things moving once more.”

The CIC conference will be held from September 8th to the 10th at the Warwick Fiji Resort.

Over 350 delegates are expected to participate in the annual conference, which will be held after a lapse of two years.