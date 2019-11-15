Christmas in the City starts today

Suva is all geared up for Christmas in the City today with authorities and shops ensuring COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says large crowds are expected to gather in the city for the initiative.

He says most shops are taking precautionary measures to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are in place.

“As we can see the crowds are in the town. It is a bit hard to have COVID-19 restrictions but it’s good the government has kept COVID-19 at bay and we are COVID-19 free so most of the shops are taking care that they have sanitizers otherwise it is free for people at the moment in town.”

Meanwhile, Christmas in the City begins from today and will end on Thursday.