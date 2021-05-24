Home

Christmas in the City returns

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 21, 2021 4:15 pm

Digicel’s Christmas in the City came to life in the heart of Suva to entertain shoppers today.

This annual event is marked at Terry Walk with quizzes, gifts, giveaways, and a visit by Santa Claus.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel, says it’s an attempt to restore the festive spirit following the gloom and doom of the pandemic over the last couple of months.

“Bringing some joy to the people. We know as a country we’ve gone through a lot of phases but now is the time to have some fun.”

The event is a joint effort between the Suva City Council, the Suva Retailers Association and Digicel Fiji.

