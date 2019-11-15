Christmas in the City begins tomorrow

The joy of Christmas is building up as the city of Suva gear up for Christmas in the city which begins tomorrow.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says the sale will see prices reduced on a variety of products.

He urged the public to take advantage of the sale and also advises on the need to spend wisely.

“After TC Yasa, we know that lot of people are suffering in the North and everywhere, but we want to keep the spirit of Christmas going, so we are planning to have Christmas in the city from tomorrow till Thursday. We will be having carols during midday, Santa Claus roaming around and bring some liveliness in the city.”

The Christmas in the City sale will end on Thursday.