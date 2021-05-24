Christmas hype missing due to COVID-19

Businesses owners in Korovou town say the usual Christmas hype is missing because people are still recovering from the pandemic.

Daud Supermarket Sales agent, Makereta Wainimarama, says Korovou is always a buzz ahead of Christmas, but not this year.

“We can still say that people here are still facing financial difficulties. So far the sale does not pick up like before.”

Home & Living marketing manager Vijay Krishna says customers are slowly trickling, but only buying basic household items.

“We have been selling a lot of fans, it’s hot season, people have been walking in to buy freezers so that they can take it back to their villages because they expecting big crowds to join them this Christmas.”

Four Sisters Wine & Dine owner Roshni Devi says they are reviewing their business plan to try and draw more customers.

“To gain our business back, we had to organize a lot of parties here, get more different kinds of foods and cakes and pastries.”

Despite the slow sales in business here at Korovou town, business operators continue to strategize and re-stock to ensure they provide the best to Fijians as they prepare for Christmas.

Korovou town serves villages in Tailevu North and Wainibuka.