Christmas cakes are always a hit

Holidays mean different things to different people, but usually threaded throughout the festive season is food, particularly cakes and desserts.

Each shop is putting its own twist on their cakes, but they all have the same goal: to entice their customers.

Holiday Inn Culinary Director, Philippe Garand, says they are bringing back one of their festive favourites, which is an acquired taste for many.

“We are doing the fruit cakes with and without alcohol but it depends on the customers.”

Garand says they are sourcing most of their ingredients from local markets and farmers.

Bakewell Fiji’s Director, Rohit Deo, says the most popular cake among their customers is the traditional fruit cake.

“Fruit cakes are the favourites for a lot of Fijians. That’s the main thing. Unless you don’t eat fruit cake, it seems like you haven’t celebrated Christmas.”

The demand for cakes isn’t for Christmas only, as some small businesses have been booked out since the beginning of this month.

While many Fijians are looking forward to indulging in their favourite cake this Christmas, doctors are also reminding the mass not to let their sweet tooth take control.