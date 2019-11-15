Chinese tech giant Alibaba moves to placate Trump

Tech giant Alibaba has offered an olive branch to US President Donald Trump, as he continues to threaten Chinese firms.

Chief executive Daniel Zhang said the online retailer’s policies “are fully aligned with the interests of both China and the United States”.

The comments came as Alibaba announced a better-than-expected jump in quarterly sales.

Meanwhile Trump has promised to impose tariffs on US firms that refuse to move jobs back from overseas.

Earlier this month US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on American technology firms to cut ties with Chinese companies, including cloud-computing providers Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu as part of the Trump administration’s so-called “Clean Network” programme.

It came as Trump signed two executive orders targeting Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok and messaging platform WeChat.