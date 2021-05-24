Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|
Full Coverage

Business

China’s unsold housing stock hits five-year high

AlJAZEERA
December 12, 2021 11:17 am

Unsold housing stock in China’s 100 biggest cities rose to the highest in five years in November, according to a private sector survey, as weak demand in smaller centres added to headaches for the country’s property market.

Inventories expanded 2.1 percent at the end of last month from a year earlier to 521.10 million square metres, a report from E-house China Research and Development Institution showed on Friday.
The increase in November also marked the 36th consecutive month of on-year gains.

The Chinese property sector has slowed sharply this year, with sentiment shaken by tighter regulations and a liquidity crisis that has engulfed some of the country’s largest and most indebted developers.

In November, China’s new homes continued to face “supply exceeding demand” with 44.95 million square metres on the supply side and 34.37 million square metres in home transactions by volume, the Shanghai-based institution said.

Article continues after advertisement

“The biggest problem in current supply and demand is the prominent weakness in home transactions,” said E-house in its report.

The property woes have hammered smaller cities with persistent population outflows or uncertain economic prospects, leading to a build-up in local housing inventories.

New home inventories in tier-three and four cities stood at 224.87 million square metres, compared with 30.52 million square metres in tier-one cities, said the property research institution.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.