China's TikTok twin using facial recognition to censor foreigners

The Chinese version of TikTok, the – viral video app with more than two – billion downloads, is using facial recognition to censor live streaming by foreigners and children, raising concerns about potential use of the technology in the West.

Documents from parent company ByteDance describe how the Douyin app checks users’ faces match their state ID cards before letting them stream.

It is part of a system that excludes foreigners and people from Hong Kong, as Beijing’s digital censorship apparatus grapples with social media.

Article continues after advertisement

The technology continuously scans users’ faces during their live streams to check that they are above the age of 16, while analysing their use of the app for signs of juvenile interests, such as cartoons.