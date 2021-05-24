Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|Leave for medical staff in the North deferred|Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase|309 new cases and one death recorded|Fijians urged to remain vigilant|Substantial community transmission in Labasa|Changes made to pre-departure testing|Dr. Fong visits the North as cases surge|Indoor gatherings pose high risk|Facilities prepared for possible surge in cases|MoH considers reintroducing restrictions|Huge turnout for booster shots, strain on manpower|Demand on ongoing surveillance increases|Positive cases identified following Christmas party|Escalated levels of community transmission expected|COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM|109 COVID-19 positive cases recorded|North health care workers on-call|Omicron likely to enter Fijian communities|Fijians over the age of 18 eligible for booster dose|Increase in number of local COVID-19 cases|
Full Coverage

Business

China's factories are still recovering, but COVID-19 pains linger

CNN
January 1, 2022 10:47 am

Activity at China’s big factories continued to pick up this month even as the country battles stubborn Covid-19 outbreaks that threaten to hamper production.

Manufacturing activity increased to 50.3 in December from 50.1 in November, according to survey data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

It was the second consecutive month that the reading has registered above 50, a level indicating expansion rather than contraction.

Article continues after advertisement

An official index of non-manufacturing business activity rose to 52.7 in December from 52.3 in November, a sign that the services sector is continuing to recover, too.

The ongoing real estate woes continue to rattle the economy. Cash-strapped property developers, such as massive conglomerate Evergrande, have shed jobs and offloaded assets to stay afloat — a big concern, considering the sector accounts for nearly a third of China’s GDP. Evergrande just this week said that it was making headway on plans to deliver new properties this month, but the stock was shaken after another debt payment deadline passed without signs that the company met its obligations.

There are also continued threats to factory output. Two of the world’s biggest chipmakers — Samsung (SSNLF) and Micron — warned this week that Covid-19 outbreaks and stringent lockdowns in the major Chinese industrial hub of Xi’an are denting their operations.

Both companies said they’ve had to adjust operations in the city, which is experiencing one of China’s worst community outbreaks of the pandemic. Authorities have responded by enacting sweeping measures with an intensity and on a scale rarely seen since Wuhan, the pandemic’s original epicenter.

American chipmaker Micron (MICR) noted that Xi’an’s lockdown could impact the production of its DRAM memory chips, which are used in computers, as the company has had to reduce its workforce at the site.

And Samsung — which has invested more than $10 billion in Xi’an, and employs more than 3,300 people there — said that it it had to “temporarily adjust operations” in the city. It added that it plans to take “all necessary measures, including leveraging our global manufacturing network, to ensure that our customers are not affected.”

Any slowdown in output from the city risks worsening the global chip shortage, an ongoing crisis that has limited the supply of everything from iPhones to new cars.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.