China sues Tencent over WeChat Youth Mode

Beijing prosecutors have filed a civil legal action against Tencent over claims its messaging-app WeChat’s Youth Mode does not comply with laws protecting minors.

Youth Mode prevents younger users from accessing payments, playing certain games and finding nearby friends.

However, prosecutors have not specified exactly how the app is allegedly violating Chinese law.

Tencent said it would “investigate” the claim.

WeChat, known as Weixin in China, has about 1.26 billion monthly active users.