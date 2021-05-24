China set to open new stock exchange in Beijing

China has announced plans to set up a third stock exchange to serve small and medium-sized businesses.

President Xi Jinping said the new share market will be in the capital Beijing, during a speech to the International Fair for Trade in Services.

Mainland China currently has two major markets based in the Shanghai financial hub and the southern city of Shenzhen.

The move comes as Chinese companies are coming under intense pressure at home and in the US.

While President Xi did not elaborate on the plan, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published a statement shortly after his speech that said its leadership was “excited” at the prospect.

The regulator said that the registration system for the exchange would be similar to Shanghai’s STAR market, which is seen as China’s answer to the technology-heavy Nasdaq platform in the US.

The announcement comes as Chinese companies have come under increasingly close scrutiny, by both Beijing and Washington.