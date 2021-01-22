Home

China opens door to Ant Group's stock market debut

| @BBCWorld
January 28, 2021 8:00 am
Billionaire founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma. [Sorce: BBC]

China’s central bank governor has signalled that the door remains open for Ant Group’s stock market debut.

Ant, backed by billionaire founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma, was set to list its shares in November.

Regulators suspended the listing and the People’s Bank of China later ordered a major shake-up at Alibaba.

Questions also grew about Mr Ma’s whereabouts, after he missed a television engagement earlier this month.

